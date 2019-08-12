|
GONSKI, Sylvia A. (Hickey) Of Dedham, Aug. 10. Beloved wife of Chester R. Gonski, and dear mother of Steven R., Richard M. and Christine A., all of Dedham, and John J. and Gregory M., both of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Deborah L., Jonathan M., and Steven J. Gonski, and Kristin M. Geyer. Dear sister of Juanita Grzyb of Dedham, Diane Watson, of Walpole, Gail Richmond, and her husband Larry, of Plymouth, and the late John Gard Jr. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Mlton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Friday starting at 9 am and proceed with us to St. Mary's Church for her Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website below. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019