ADAMS, Sylvia DuVal Age 93 of Dorchester/Mattapan, passed away on January 24, 2020. Loving mother of Reina M. DuVal of VA and Rogelio DeJesus DuVal of MA. Dear sister of Bessie Heck. Special aunt of Crystal Young, she is also survived by a loving host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11am at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 601 Broadway, Chelsea, MA. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020