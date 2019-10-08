|
RODERICK, Sylvia Ann (Moore) Of Newton, age 85, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Robert Roderick. They had married on October 13, 1956 and raised two children, Bill and Susan, in Newton. Sylvia was born in Skowhegan, Maine, July 30, 1934 and raised on a dairy farm until she moved to Cambridge, where she attended the private prep school, Manter Hall. Later she attended Northeastern University where she was class secretary from 1953-1956. While at college, she was a member of the Husky Key Society, where she founded a fundraising idea of electing a "Mayor of Huntington Avenue." The Mayor of Huntington Avenue (MoHA) competition united the Northeastern community and transformed the campus through parades, banners, costumes, and school spirit. This tradition has continued to grow and evolve over the years. The annual "Mayor's Debate" continues to be an exciting event for each candidate to prove to the Northeastern community that they possess the most Husky pride. The event has been replicated and used a model in other colleges in the U.S. She was also a scenic backdrop artist for Northeastern's stage production of South Pacific. The university was the first amateur stage group to receive production rights for the musical. Sylvia worked as a librarian and in the banking industry for Bay Bank. She also spent many years researching genealogy and contributed to a book. An avid reader, she also loved traveling, golf, sewing, needlework, baking and spending time with her four grandchildren: Anne, Jimmy, Kelly and Beth. She was also predeceased by her parents William and Gertrude (Freeman) Moore and her son Bill Roderick. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday morning, Oct. 10 from 10am to 12 noon. Burial to follow at The Gardens Cemetery, 670 Baker St., West Roxbury. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019