SYLVIA ANNE (HILL) INESON

SYLVIA ANNE (HILL) INESON Obituary
INESON, Sylvia Anne (Hill), Age 84 of Hudson, formerly of Stow, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Philip G. Ineson. Mother of Doug Ineson and wife Donna of Shrewsbury, Dan Ineson and wife Annie of Maynard, Ken Ineson of Maynard, Kristen Camelio of Hudson and Karen Benoit and husband John-Paul of Stow. Also survived by thirteen cherished grandchildren and her sister Mildred Madden of Hudson. Sylvia was predeceased by her son David Philip Ineson and brother Owen Hill. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Sylvia on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, MAYNARD. Her Graveside Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Brookside Cemetery Box Mill Road, Stow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
