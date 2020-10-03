BRODSKY, Sylvia Sylvia Brodsky of Newton and Falmouth passed away on October 3 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Harry "Larry" Brodsky. Devoted mother of Jane Brodsky Fitzpatrick (Kevin Fitzpatrick), Joseph Brodsky (Ellen Brodsky), and Michael Brodsky (Janet Hofmann). Dear grandmother of Samuel (Ali Kenner Brodsky), David (Marie-Eve Lamarre Brodsky), Jacob (Robin Crofut-Brittingham), Ivan, and Milo Brodsky. Great-grandmother of three. A private graveside service will be held at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne, Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sylvia's memory may be donated to BrightFocus
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.BrightFocus
.org for eyesight research. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300