BRUNACCINI, Sylvia 1932 – 2020 On July 6, 2020, Sylvia Brunaccini, age 87, passed away peacefully at The Terraces of Bonita Springs, Florida where she had lived for many years. Sylvia was born in Watertown, MA to Gerard and Mary (Tomolillo) Caira. In 1951 Sylvia married Joseph Brunaccini and raised a daughter in Waltham, MA. She later worked at Perkins School for the Blind. Her artistry was admired by many through her creation of decorative eggs. She was an avid knitter and made countless donations of hats and mittens through her church where she was very involved. Upon retirement, Sylvia moved to Florida where she enjoyed playing golf and MahJongg. She remained close to her two sisters with whom she enjoyed vacationing and playing games. Sylvia is survived by her sisters, Virginia Carme of Coconut Creek, FL and Vera Rosati of Watertown, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years and her only daughter, Lisa Brunaccini of Dunedin, FL. Sylvia will be laid to rest at St. John the Evangelist Church, 625 111th Ave., Naples, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM. For those who are unable to attend, the Service will be live-streamed at https:// saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Sylvia's parish, St. John the Evangelist.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020