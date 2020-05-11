|
|
CICCARIELLO, Sylvia (Trapani) Age 98, of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Sylvia was the sixth of eight children born on January 17, 1922 to the late Filippo and Maria Francesca (Paone) Trapani in Gaeta, Italy. At the age of 15, Sylvia arrived in the United States in 1937 and called Somerville, MA her home for the next 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Sebastiano with whom she shared 64 joyful years of marriage. Loving mother of Ann (Anna) Ciccariello Sherwood and her husband Wayne of Somerville, MA, Linda Ciccariello Squire and her husband Jonathan of Louisville, KY and Theresa Keller and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, MA. Cherished Nonna of Christopher and Caralyn Keller and Victoria, Alexandra and the late Jonathan Squire, Jr. Dear sister of Assunta Marra of Gaeta, Italy and the late Salvatore Trapani, Maria Luigia Valente, Yolanda DiMarzo, Anna Camelio, Cosmo Trapani and Teresa Trapani. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. A woman of deep religious faith, Sylvia opened her heart to all those in need, donating to many charities throughout her life to help those less fortunate than herself. Following WWII, she packed up most of her clothes and sent them to her two younger sisters in Gaeta, as they had lost everything during the war. Always happy to lend a helping hand and support family and friends, Sylvia was beloved by all. She, in turn, loved people; she never passed a stranger on the street without smiling, saying hello and oftentimes striking up a conversation. Sylvia was a strong believer in what was good and right and just in the world. Sylvia's greatest joy was her family. She took much pride in cooking for them and many wonderful meals were enjoyed at her dining room table - her lasagna was the best. Sylvia's family loved to listen to the stories of her life's experiences. From her words they gained wisdom and insight. Not only was she a great communicator, Sylvia was also a good listener. She will be dearly missed. Our family would like to thank the staff at Sancta Maria Nursing & Rehab in Cambridge for the compassionate care they gave our dear mother. Family and friends will honor and remember Sylvia by gathering for a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at a future date. A private entombment will take place at the Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in Malden. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Medical Missionaries of Mary, Mission Development Office, 4425 W. 63rd Street, Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60620-3602 https://www.mmmworldwide.org/ or to a . For more information or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020