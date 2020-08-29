SYLVIA DAVIS

DAVIS, Sylvia WGBH Producer and Pioneering Public Television Leader, Dies at 93 An innovative force at WGBH during the height of Channel 2's prolific contributions to national public television, died on August 24. A leading influence at WGBH, Ms. Davis began her Boston television career leading Public Relations at the station, responsible for marketing and promotion for national shows including Evening at the Pops, Zoom, and others. She later received multiple Emmy awards as a producer of local and national programs for the station including Dancing Disco, Disco Dazzler, and The Club, a ground-breaking news magazine show. Ms. Davis hosted several luminaries at her home in Brookline during her tenure at WGBH as well, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Garrett Morris, and Julia Child. Sylvia was an active inspiration to women in television and developed grants for the advancement of women in the industry.
Ms. Davis is survived by her sons Scott and Matthew, her grandchildren Kelsey, Mikaela, and Alexander, and her sister Jeanne Ternullo. Interment will take place at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Brookline on Monday, August 31. Donations can be made to the Alliance for Women in Media at www.allwomeninmedia.org
A local scholarship in her name will also become available.