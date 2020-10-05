DiROCCO, Sylvia "Susu" Of Stoneham, formerly of Elmont, NY, beloved wife of the late Francis "Dee" DiRocco, passed away on October 3, 2020, at the age of 98. Devoted mother of Linda Horton and her husband Howard of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Jason Cohn and his wife Maria of Stoneham, Rosa Flynn and her husband James of Stoneham and Stephanie Ferrari and her husband Richard of Wakefield. Loving great-grandmother of Daniel, Eliana and Nicholas Cohn, Jacqueline and Jillian Flynn and Madeline and Clara Ferrari. Beloved aunt to James Andersen and his wife Donna of Nesconset, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Aliberti and loving sister of the late Catherine Andersen and her late husband Kenneth. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Sylvia's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10am. There are no Visiting Hours and no interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Sylvia's Memory to St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories
781.438.2280