1/1
SYLVIA DIROCCO
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SYLVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiROCCO, Sylvia "Susu" Of Stoneham, formerly of Elmont, NY, beloved wife of the late Francis "Dee" DiRocco, passed away on October 3, 2020, at the age of 98. Devoted mother of Linda Horton and her husband Howard of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Jason Cohn and his wife Maria of Stoneham, Rosa Flynn and her husband James of Stoneham and Stephanie Ferrari and her husband Richard of Wakefield. Loving great-grandmother of Daniel, Eliana and Nicholas Cohn, Jacqueline and Jillian Flynn and Madeline and Clara Ferrari. Beloved aunt to James Andersen and his wife Donna of Nesconset, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Aliberti and loving sister of the late Catherine Andersen and her late husband Kenneth. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Sylvia's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10am. There are no Visiting Hours and no interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Sylvia's Memory to St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.438.2280

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved