ENGLANDER, Sylvia Of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Max Englander. Devoted mother of Nancy Englander and Cathy Englander Dana. Proud grandmother of Bryon Dana, and Jonathan Dana and his wife Nicole. Cherished great-grandmother of Izabella and Maxwell. Sylvia lived in New Jersey for many years where she was an active volunteer. After moving to MA in 2006, she continued giving back to the community through volunteer services. Graveside Service at Mount Hebron Cemetery, (Flushing, NY) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 pm. Memorial observance will be held at the Golda Meir House Thursday and Friday 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to 2Life Communities c/o Golda Meir House, 160 Stanton Ave., Newton, MA 02466, please include "Golda Meir House" on the memo line.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020