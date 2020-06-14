|
PENDLETON, Sylvia Fasick March 25th, 1934 – May 7th, 2020 Of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Waltham, MA, passed away at home on May 7th, 2020. Sylvia was married to Hugh Nelson Pendleton, III for 59 years and is survived by her daughter Gail Pendleton, son Geoffrey N. Pendleton, and grandson Shane N. Pendleton. The daughter of Emma and William Fasick, Sylvia was born in Altoona, PA and earned her undergraduate degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology. She worked for more than 40 years as the librarian for the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University. Sylvia and Hugh retired to a house with a scenic view on the Eel River in Plymouth and were fond of leisurely kayaking on the river and watching the wildlife and sunsets. Sylvia enjoyed painting the views of the river from the porch and invited others to paint and sketch the local scenery. Funeral will be private. A Memorial is being planned for a future date when circumstances permit.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020