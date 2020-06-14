Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA PENDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA FASICK PENDLETON


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA FASICK PENDLETON Obituary
PENDLETON, Sylvia Fasick March 25th, 1934 – May 7th, 2020 Of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Waltham, MA, passed away at home on May 7th, 2020. Sylvia was married to Hugh Nelson Pendleton, III for 59 years and is survived by her daughter Gail Pendleton, son Geoffrey N. Pendleton, and grandson Shane N. Pendleton. The daughter of Emma and William Fasick, Sylvia was born in Altoona, PA and earned her undergraduate degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology. She worked for more than 40 years as the librarian for the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University. Sylvia and Hugh retired to a house with a scenic view on the Eel River in Plymouth and were fond of leisurely kayaking on the river and watching the wildlife and sunsets. Sylvia enjoyed painting the views of the river from the porch and invited others to paint and sketch the local scenery. Funeral will be private. A Memorial is being planned for a future date when circumstances permit.

View the online memorial for Sylvia Fasick PENDLETON
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -