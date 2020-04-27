|
GOLDSTEIN, Sylvia (Rubin) Born on July 22, 1930, and passed away on April 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Chelsea, she met and married her late husband Berton Goldstein, and moved to Peabody to raise their family. Their family-owned business, Goldstein's Supermarket, allowed them to keep strong ties in the Chelsea community. Devoted mother of Gary Goldstein & his wife Dayle, Sheryl Seltser & her husband Peter, Betty Arsenault & her husband Michael, and Karen Benson & her husband Stephen Hampton. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Stephani, Joshua, Richard, Danielle, Jason, Eric, and great-grandmother of Arianna, Amaris, Sophie, Luke, Lilianna, Ethan, Hannah, Sadie and Keegan. Loving sister of Alan Rubin, and the late Norman Rubin, Sarah Grow, Nettie Cores and Esther Rubin. The center of Sylvia's world was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the heart of the entire family and was the most caring, loving woman who truly loved her family more than anything else in the world. Her kindness to others extended far beyond her immediate family. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Due to the current health crisis, the Services will be private. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Organizations or . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020