More Obituaries for SYLVIA GREENWOOD
SYLVIA (PRICE) GREENWOOD

GREENWOOD, Sylvia (Price) Of Burlington, previously of Lexington, passed away at the age of 84 on May 20th, 2020. Sylvia attended the Newton school system, graduating from Newton North High School, and attended Adelphi College. She was an accomplished painter and her works have brightened many homes. She was known for her thoughtfulness, sociability, and humor and loved to entertain. A dedicated wife to Eugene Greenwood, who predeceased her, Sylvia leaves behind sons James, Andrew, and Daniel. She will be remembered for her spirit, compassion, and loving nature. A private graveside service was held at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Wednesday, May 27th, and a funeral is planned for after the pandemic. Charitable donations in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society at www.lexart.org/donate (click the "tribute " box when checking out). Please share your photos and tributes to Sylvia at https://civics.github.io/Sylvia
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
