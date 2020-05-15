|
|
HERTZEL, Sylvia (Marder) Of Sharon and Peabody, 100 years old, passed away on May 14, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Hertzel. Dear daughter of Louis and Rebecca Marder. Devoted mother of Bob Hertzel and his partner Joni of CT and Pam Krinsky and her husband Bob of Lynnfield. Also survived by her grandchildren Meredith Klein-Hertzel from Connecticut, Greg Klein-Hertzel from Arlington and Scott Krinsky of Waltham. Due to current covid restrictions, services will be in private. Donations in her name can be made to: Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960-5055. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2020