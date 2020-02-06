|
MOONEY, Sylvia Jeanette Age 87, of Hingham, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 with family by her side. Devoted wife of the late Daniel T Mooney. Loving mother of Daniel T. Mooney, Jr., Carolyn Mooney, and Lynda Mooney. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Nicole Berkman, Daniel W. Mooney, Natalie Berkman, W. Theodore Patsos, and Lillian J. Patsos. She was predeceased by her brother Gerald Batemen. She also leaves her beautiful sister, Brenda Blue, and numerous nieces and nephews. A school teacher for many years, upon her retirement from the Cambridge Public Schools, Sylvia traveled extensively, played bridge socially and competitively and shopped for bargains! Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020