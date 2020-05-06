Boston Globe Obituaries
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
SYLVIA LYNCH
SYLVIA L. (BOWDIDGE) LYNCH

SYLVIA L. (BOWDIDGE) LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Sylvia L. (Bowdidge) Age 87, formerly of Stoneham, May 3, 2020. Devoted wife of Harry T. Lynch for 50 years. Daughter of the late Sidney A. and Rosina (Ross) Bowdidge. Sister of the late Sidney Bowdidge. A beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current concern of the covid-19 pandemic, Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Stoneham Garden Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 80354, Stoneham, MA 02180. www.abfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
