LEVY, Sylvia (Lipsitz) Of Needham, passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Jacob "Jack" Levy. Devoted and proud mother of sons Robert Levy of Needham, Massachusetts and David Levy and his wife Judie (Winner) of Sharon, Massachusetts. Devoted and proud grandmother of Jacob Levy. Loving sister of the late Zelda Cope and Erving Lipsitz. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was born and raised in Athol, Massachusetts. Her family home was flooded by the 1938 New England Hurricane. After graduating high school, she enrolled in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She later graduated from Boston University School of Nursing, and was a Registered Nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston for many years. She often told stories about working at the hospital during the Blizzard of 1978. Sylvia loved flowers and gardening. Sylvia loved to travel. She drove cross country twice, and traveled to China, Alaska, Europe and Israel during her lifetime. Sylvia loved to vacation with family and friends during the summer, especially in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire (Rust Pond) and all over Cape Cod. Sylvia also enjoyed hosting cookouts during the summer with family and friends. Sylvia loved to read The Boston Globe and discuss current events and politics. Sylvia was looking forward to seeing a new president elected in the upcoming 2020 election. Private burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com