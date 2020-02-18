Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the family's home
Peabody , MA
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the family's home
Peabody , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA LOMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA (MOROCHNICK) LOMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA (MOROCHNICK) LOMAN Obituary
LOMAN, Sylvia (Morochnick) Of Peabody, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Melvin I. Loman. Devoted mother of Harold Loman of Haverhill, MA, Marci Cohen and her husband David of Peabody, MA, and Lee Loman and his wife Lucienne of Kensington, MD. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Loman and his wife Jennifer, Douglas Cohen and fiancé Kevin Monk, Taylor Loman, Carly Loman, Lauren Cohen and Samuel Loman. The loving sister of the late Mary Berlyn of Tarrytown, NY. Dear daughter of the late Max and Anna (Behm) Morochnick. Sylvia is also survived by several devoted nieces and nephews. Sylvia was a beautiful person inside and out, with the energy at 90 years old of a woman half her age. She was fiercely independent and always kept her calendar full – whether it be Mah Jongg Mondays, Tuesday Book Club, Thursday at the salon, Friday Night Shabbat, Saturday movie dates with the girls, or Sunday dinners with her family. She could keep you entertained for hours with her storytelling and good sense of humor, and had a unique chuckle that lit up a room and made everyone else laugh along, too. Wherever she was, she was the most stylish woman around, always matching from her eyeshadow down to her shoes, and topped off with a perfectly coiffed hairdo. Most importantly, she was extremely generous with her love, and as a result earned herself more than a million lifetimes of love in return. She will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to know her. A funeral service for Sylvia will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970. Interment will follow at Temple Beth Shalom Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Shiva will be held at the family's home in Peabody on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1:00-9:00PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -