SYLVIA M. (SMITH) ABBAN
ABBAN, Sylvia M. (Smith) Of Rockland, died November 8, 2020. Sylvia was born in Norwich England to the late Henry and Violet Smith. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for MBE and other local businesses. Sylvia enjoyed traveling with her family and constantly keeping active.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony A. Abban. Loving mother of Anthony J. Abban and his wife Gillian of England, Jane M. Letham of Rockland, Brian A. Abban of Quincy and the late Daniel P. Abban. Dear sister of Beryl Smith of England and the late Audrey Smith. Proud grandmother of Vicky, Donna, Jennifer, Andrew, Elizabeth and Neil and great-grandmother of 7 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM at the Masschusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For those who cannot gather together with Sylvia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Masschusetts National Cemetery
