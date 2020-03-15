|
DONOVAN, Sylvia M. "Sally" (Saliunas) Age 95, of Norwell, previously of Jamaica Plain, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Donovan. Loving mother to Carol A. Scott and her husband Robert of Norwell. Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth "MaryBeth" and Robert Scott. Loving sister of the late Joseph R. Saliunas of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and the late Dolores Saliunas of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Sylvia was a registered nurse, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, and a Korean War Veteran. She attended mass regularly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Jamaica Plain and enjoyed drinking Manhattans with her friends, neighbors, and "club" ladies. Visiting Hours at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-8PM. Private interment with Military Honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia's memory to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 nvna.org or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020