Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA M. "SALLY" (SALIUNAS) DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA M. "SALLY" (SALIUNAS) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Sylvia M. "Sally" (Saliunas) Age 95, of Norwell, previously of Jamaica Plain, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Donovan. Loving mother to Carol A. Scott and her husband Robert of Norwell. Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth "MaryBeth" and Robert Scott. Loving sister of the late Joseph R. Saliunas of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and the late Dolores Saliunas of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Sylvia was a registered nurse, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, and a Korean War Veteran. She attended mass regularly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Jamaica Plain and enjoyed drinking Manhattans with her friends, neighbors, and "club" ladies. Visiting Hours at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-8PM. Private interment with Military Honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia's memory to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 nvna.org or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -