WARE, Sylvia M. Of Boston, at age 81, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She had recently become a member of the Wingate community at Chestnut Hill where she was loved and cared for. She was born in Boston, MA, Sunday, April 9, 1939 to Henry C. and Mary M. (Mobley) Reed and was one of three children. She was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School (Girls) Class of 1956 and attended Boston State College. She entered the construction field in her later life; first as a laborer with Laborer's Local 22 of Boston and then moving on to the MBTA where she worked in the Construction Division, retiring as Laborer Foreman in 2006 from the Charlestown yard. Sylvia had a big personality and was known for her no nonsense, tell it like it is view on life; she always let you know exactly what was on her mind and always wanted to have the last word. She is survived by her daughters Terri M. (Gary A. Cooper), Kelli A. and twin sons Lorin D. and Lee B., all of Boston, sister Mildred (Mickey) Reed of Naples, FL. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to join remotely. You may access the link on Sylvia's Obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com A Memorial Service will take place at a future date and time.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020