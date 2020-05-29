Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for SYLVIA MARKARIAN
SYLVIA (PARSEKIAN) MARKARIAN

SYLVIA (PARSEKIAN) MARKARIAN Obituary
MARKARIAN, Sylvia (Parsekian) Of Falmouth, formerly of South Boston, May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Markar Michael Markarian. Devoted mother of Michael Markarian and his wife Elaine, MaryLou Markarian and her husband Medo ElTelbany, Harry Markarian and his wife Diane and Richard Markarian and his wife Margaret. Loving grandmother of Michael Markarian, Brian Markarian, Sarah Illia, Christina Gilman, Paul Markarian, Scott Markarian, Stephen Markarian, Rebecca Markarian and Peter Markarian. Also survived by many loving great-grandchildren. Aunt of Mark, Steven and Robert Parsekian. Sylvia is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. At this difficult time, due to COVID-19, Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church or the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 431 Pond Street, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
