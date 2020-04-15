|
|
MIKAELIAN, Sylvia Of Watertown, MA passed away on April 11, 2020. Born August 9, 1927 in Kessab, Syria of the late Ohan and Nouritsa Abadjian. Beloved wife of the late Haig Mikaelian. She is survived by her loving children: Rita Seraderian and her husband Manouk (Belmont, MA), Arthur Mikaelian and wife Araxi (San Diego, CA), Alice Mikaelian and Richard Mikaelian. She was the loving grandmother of Daniel and Melina Seraderian (Belmont, MA) and Ara Mikaelian (San Diego, CA). Sylvia was an active member of the St. James Women's Guild. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, a Celebration of Life for Sylvia will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church, Watertown, MA or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020