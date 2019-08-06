Boston Globe Obituaries
|
POULTON, Sylvia Of Brookline, formerly of West Roxbury, died at 84, on August 3, 2019 after a long illness. Sylvia was born in Tring, Hereford, England and came to the U.S. as a young woman. She worked in retail and, for many years, as a switchboard operator/receptionist at MFS in Boston. Sylvia enjoyed traveling with friends, especially to Italy. She loved going the theater and her favorite ballets. Sylvia is survived by her sisters Marion Clarke and Dawn Davis of Tring and Maureen Johnston of Australia and brother Joseph Poulton of Tring. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in England. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
