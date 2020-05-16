Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for SYLVIA REVMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA REVMAN

SYLVIA REVMAN Obituary
REVMAN, Sylvia 96, of Peabody formerly of Swampscott & Marblehead. Entered Eternal Rest May 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Norman Revman. Beloved mother of Bruce & Anne Revman, Audrey & the late George Linsky and Donna Revman. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie & Andrew Katz, Debora & Gary Laflamme, Aarin Linsky, Amanda& Ben Subashi and Casey Revman. Proud great grandmother of Madison & Sam Katz and Morgan & Mackenzie Laflamme. Dear sister of the late Freda Shelan, Frances Markis and Molly Goldberg. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Minyan Club of Shirat Hayam 55 Atlantic Avenue Swampscott, MA 01907. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
