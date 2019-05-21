Boston Globe Obituaries
TIMMINS, Sylvia Of Canton, formerly of Newton, died peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 84 years old. Sylvia was born in Boston on July 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Rufino and Ida (Tanner) Mugica. She spent the first years of her life in Somerville, but went on to live in the same home in Newton for almost 70 years.

Sylvia made many good friends during her career that spanned from GE Hotpoint to University Bank and finally with the Larkin Group. She also spent several years at home raising and caring for her family while participating as a cub scout leader, PTA member and neighborhood mom. She enjoyed playing softball and traveling the world. She was always ready for company and loved to have family and friends visit whenever they could. Her door was always open and she was more than happy to take a phone call anytime day or night.

She was the devoted wife of the late Paul Timmins. Loving mother of two children, her son, Paul "PJ" Timmins, Jr. and wife Michelle of Canton and her daughter, Susan M. Timmins of Newton. Sister of the late Felicia (Lee) Ahern, Emilio (Jack) and Rufino Mugica. Loving grandmother of Livie and Justin Timmins of Canton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Thursday, May 23rd, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, Friday, at 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia's memory to The Price Center, which provides residential and employment programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 27 Christina Street, Suite 201, Newton, MA 02461-1955. Pushard Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
