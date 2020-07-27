Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Plymouth Rock Cemetery
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA WEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA (GONICK) WEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA (GONICK) WEIN Obituary
WEIN, Sylvia (Gonick) Of Dedham, formerly of Brockton and Milton, died peacefully on July 26, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Boston. Devoted daughter of Max and Freida (Zeker) Gonick. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Karlman Wein. Loving mother of Sheila Hopkins, Michele Wein Crelly, Mark Wein, and Sandra Franceschelli and her husband Domenic Franceschelli. Cherished grandmother of 11 and her late grandson Joseph T Franceschelli and great- grandmother of 6. Dear sister of the late Victor and Pearl Gonick, Aunt of Martin Gonick and his wife Elaine Gonick. Sylvia was an amazing and wonderful person that was loved by all. She touched so many people and will truly be missed. Sylvia was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am, Plymouth Rock Cemetery, Brockton. A memorial service will take place at a later date, when all can be together to celebrate and honor Sylvia's life. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to a . Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -