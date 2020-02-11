Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at her late residence
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her late residence
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA ZACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA ZACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA ZACK Obituary
ZACK, Sylvia Age 95, of Brookline, passed on Monday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Zack. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Mary (Kushner) Chandler. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marilyn Daniels of Brookline, son Michael and Jean Zack of Framingham and son David and Sharon Zack of Silver Spring, MD, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Guzovsky and Vivian Litchman. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30AM in Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline. Burial will be in Custom Tailors Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. Shiva will be held at her late residence Thursday immediately following services until 8PM, and Friday from 1-4PM; Saturday 6-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131 or the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -