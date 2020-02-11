|
ZACK, Sylvia Age 95, of Brookline, passed on Monday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Zack. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Mary (Kushner) Chandler. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marilyn Daniels of Brookline, son Michael and Jean Zack of Framingham and son David and Sharon Zack of Silver Spring, MD, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Guzovsky and Vivian Litchman. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30AM in Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline. Burial will be in Custom Tailors Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. Shiva will be held at her late residence Thursday immediately following services until 8PM, and Friday from 1-4PM; Saturday 6-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131 or the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020