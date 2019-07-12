Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
145 School St
Waltham, MA
View Map
SYLVIO S. DEVEAU

SYLVIO S. DEVEAU Obituary
DEVEAU, Sylvio S. Age 79, of Waltham, July 9, 2019. Loving husband of 60 years of Gisele (Savoie) of Waltham, devoted father of Guy "Gervais" Deveau and his wife Virginia "Jinny" (Stauf) of Bellingham, Bill Deveau and his wife Alisa (Padavano) of Worcester, and the late Carolanne Denson and her husband James of Plainville, brother of Harvey Deveau and his wife Gene of Moncton, NB, Agnes Caissie and her husband Gerard of Westborough, and Laurise Allain and her husband Alderice of Moncton, NB, and the late Leo Deveau and his wife Ida of Minto, NB, uncle of the late Sarah Savoie, and brother-in-law of Jackie Savoie of Waltham. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Elizabeth Denson, Monica Denson, Jonathan Denson, Andrew Denson, Matthew Denson, Julian Denson and Sebastien Deveau. He's survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 145 School St., Waltham, at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Sunday from 2-6 pm. Parking attendants on duty. Donations can be made to the . For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
