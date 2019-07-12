Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for TADEUSZ ZYCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TADEUSZ "TEDDY" ZYCH


1940 - 2019
TADEUSZ "TEDDY" ZYCH Obituary
ZYCH, Tadeusz "Teddy" In Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and Poland, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana (Pilat) Zych. Loving father of Jolanta and her husband Mark McGrath of Mansfield and Mark and his wife Kacey Zych of Marshfield. Devoted Dziadek of Olivia, Derek, and Elle McGrath, and Anya and Owen Zych. Brother of Marysia Snopczynska of Poland and the late Janek Zych. Family and friends will honor and remember Teddy's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, July 16, from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Wednesday morning, at 10 A.M. Burial will be private. Teddy was a retired mechanic for International Truck Center for over 30 years. He was also a member of the South Boston Polish American Citizens Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teddy's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

View the online memorial for Tadeusz "Teddy" ZYCH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
