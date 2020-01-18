Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for TAK LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAK YAN LEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TAK YAN LEE Obituary
LEE, Tak Yan Of Wellesley, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Foo) Lee. Devoted father of Lawrence C. Lee, Karen C. Lee and her husband Michael Young, Raymond C. Lee and his wife Priscilla, David C. Lee and his wife Caroline. Loving grandfather of Liane, Gabriella, Barnabas, Nathanael, Anissa and Sandra. Great-grandfather of Adelyn, Jaelyn and Catherine. Brother of May, Helen and Christine Lee. Tak was a graduate of Cornell where he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a retired professor, published research scientist, businessman, real estate developer, poet and artist. A private Service for Tak was held. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TAK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -