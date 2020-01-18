|
|
LEE, Tak Yan Of Wellesley, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Foo) Lee. Devoted father of Lawrence C. Lee, Karen C. Lee and her husband Michael Young, Raymond C. Lee and his wife Priscilla, David C. Lee and his wife Caroline. Loving grandfather of Liane, Gabriella, Barnabas, Nathanael, Anissa and Sandra. Great-grandfather of Adelyn, Jaelyn and Catherine. Brother of May, Helen and Christine Lee. Tak was a graduate of Cornell where he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a retired professor, published research scientist, businessman, real estate developer, poet and artist. A private Service for Tak was held. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020