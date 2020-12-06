1/1
TAKOUHI MANGASARIAN MCCARTHY
1931 - 2020
MCCARTHY, Takouhi Mangasarian "Tak" Takouhi (Tak) Mangasarian McCarthy, recently of Marlborough, MA, passed away of Covid-19 on December 4th, a week before her 89th birthday.

Tak was born in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, on December 11, 1931, to Elizabeth Derderian and Krikor Mangasarian, both survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She graduated from Northbridge High School and went on to study voice at the New England Conservatory of Music after being awarded a scholarship. She also studied theater at BU and graduated from Katherine Gibbs, to have "a skill" to fall back on. Although she had great dreams of becoming a professional singer, she went on a blind date and met (and married) an Irishman named Thomas (Tom) Joseph McCarthy Jr., from Charlestown, MA. They had three children and were married two months shy of fifty years when Tom died unexpectedly in April of 2006.

Tak and Tom traveled extensively and lived overseas in Brazil (5 years) and Spain (3 years), as well as Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and Medfield and Concord, MA. They also lived in Maynard, MA and Palm City, FL during their retirement years, where they enjoyed playing golf. Tak was an avid and excellent golfer and enjoyed giving Tom "constructive" pointers, which he didn't always "appreciate."

Although Tak did not become a "famous" singer, she did enjoy singing in choirs throughout her life and sang at many family weddings. She loved to read and watch her favorite soap opera, Days of Our Lives, which she was introduced to by her mother over 50 years ago. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Tak is survived by her three children, Karen Vargo, Susan (Sue) McCarthy and Thomas (Todd) McCarthy III, as well as twelve grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sonia Meregian and several nieces and nephews.

Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Operation Smile. Duckett-Waterman Funeral Home

(978) 443-5777

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
