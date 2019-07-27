|
AFTANDILIAN, Takush (Ohanian) Of Watertown, age 96, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hratch Aftandilian. Devoted mother of Eric Aftandilian and his wife Siroun and Nora Imirzian and her husband George. Loving grandmother of Armineh Rachel and Anahid Michelle Aftandilian. Sister of the late Norayr and Hrayr Ohanian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Monday, July 29 from 7 - 9 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown or Armenian Relief Society (ARS), 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00. Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019