Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Church
38 Elton Avenue
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TAKUSH AFTANDILIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAKUSH (OHANIAN) AFTANDILIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TAKUSH (OHANIAN) AFTANDILIAN Obituary
AFTANDILIAN, Takush (Ohanian) Of Watertown, age 96, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hratch Aftandilian. Devoted mother of Eric Aftandilian and his wife Siroun and Nora Imirzian and her husband George. Loving grandmother of Armineh Rachel and Anahid Michelle Aftandilian. Sister of the late Norayr and Hrayr Ohanian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Monday, July 29 from 7 - 9 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown or Armenian Relief Society (ARS), 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00. Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TAKUSH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now