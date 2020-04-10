|
|
TAPLIN, Tamara Lynn Age 50, daughter of Candace and Leonard Taplin, died suddenly April 5 at home. Besides her parents, she leaves her brother Todd Taplin; several aunts, uncles, cousins; many nieces and nephews; and a great many friends. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent in her name to Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia St., Ft. Myers, FL 33916. To share memories, go to Legacy.com
View the online memorial for Tamara Lynn TAPLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020