KNOX, Tamsin Ann Beloved Mother, Physician, and Medical Professor An esteemed gastroenterologist at South Shore Medical Center, a keen researcher and teacher at Tufts University School of Medicine, and a cherished wife and mother, she died on April 29, 2020 after a five year battle with ovarian cancer. A whimsical and witty woman, who was invigorated by anything from moons to mice to mystery stories, she is survived by her husband, Edgar Kent Yucel, her children: Morgan, Simon and Brendan Yucel, and her brother, Eugene Knox. A private Memorial Service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU, causes about which she was passionate.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020