Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Providence House
363 Bishops Highway
Kingston, MA
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Providence House
363 Bishops Highway
Kingston, MA
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
1 North St
Hingham, MA
Resources
SISTER TANIA SANTANDER ATAUCHI

SISTER TANIA SANTANDER ATAUCHI Obituary
ATAUCHI, SISTER TANIA SANTANDER Age 47, departed this life on September 26, 2019. Born on October 7, 1971 in Urubamba, Cusco, Peru, the first daughter of the late Maximo Santander Rojas and Nieves Atauchi Pena. Her sister and only sibling, Nora Sonia. Her two daughters Dana and Sami, who were shining stars in Sr. Tania's life.

Drawn by the love of Jesus Christ, she entered the Sisters of Divine Providence in Abancay, Peru, in April of 1991. Once her years of formation were completed, she was engaged in a variety of ministries, including helping needy families to have food. In 2000, Sister Tania made a decision to move to the United States and joining the sisters here. She's went on to earn a masters degree and was a very gifted language teacher who taught at Stonehill College. She will be missed dearly.

Visiting Hours will be held Monday, October 7, at the Providence House, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston from 2:00 to 5:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. Liturgy of Resurrection will be held Tuesday, October 8, at St. Paul's Church, 1 North St., Hingham, MA at 11:00AM. Shepherd Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
