LaPLANTE, Tara J. (Donlon) Of Waltham, April 14, 2020. Mother of Matthew W. Gidney (Johanna) of Waltham, Patrick J. Gidney of Oceanside, CA and Jade T. LaPlante of Waltham. Grandmother of Lana A. Gidney. Daughter of the late Thomas J., Jr. and Arlene A. "Tisha" (Sullivan) Donlon. Sister of P. Jodi Ohnemus (Walter "Ted") of Center Harbor, NH, Sean P. Donlon (Marsha) and Daniel J. Donlon, all of Brownfield, ME and the late Thomas J. Donlon, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tara's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham on a date to be announced. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020