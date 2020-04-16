Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for TARA LAPLANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TARA J. (DONLON) LAPLANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TARA J. (DONLON) LAPLANTE Obituary
LaPLANTE, Tara J. (Donlon) Of Waltham, April 14, 2020. Mother of Matthew W. Gidney (Johanna) of Waltham, Patrick J. Gidney of Oceanside, CA and Jade T. LaPlante of Waltham. Grandmother of Lana A. Gidney. Daughter of the late Thomas J., Jr. and Arlene A. "Tisha" (Sullivan) Donlon. Sister of P. Jodi Ohnemus (Walter "Ted") of Center Harbor, NH, Sean P. Donlon (Marsha) and Daniel J. Donlon, all of Brownfield, ME and the late Thomas J. Donlon, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tara's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham on a date to be announced. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -