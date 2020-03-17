Boston Globe Obituaries
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
TARA L. ESCHBACH-MOYNAHAN


1971 - 2020
TARA L. ESCHBACH-MOYNAHAN Obituary
ESCHBACH-MOYNAHAN, Tara L. Of Revere, formerly of Salem, March 2, 2020. Devoted wife of James Moynahan. Loving daughter of Darla (Roeger) and James C. Eschbach. Dear sister of the late Todd Eschbach. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 7:00 PM. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director's Association with the current health concerns, the Visitation and Funeral Services will be limited to the CDC recommendation of 25 people or under. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the Funeral Home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook at www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
