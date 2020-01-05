|
DIXON, Tara M. Of Dedham, January 3, 2020, following a brief illness surrounded by family and close friends. Tara was predeceased by her parents, Edward Dixon & Donna (Barnes) Downing, Grandparents Mary Barnes, Edward & Margaret Dixon and Uncle John Dixon. Tara was the Beloved Mother of Olivia Gabriel Dixon. Tara also leaves her loving step-father George Downing, step-siblings Jennifer Arienti, Joseph Downing, Kathryn Dunberg, loving aunts Margaret Gorecki, Ellen Salemme, Paula Camic, loving uncles Terry Barnes, James Dixon and numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Tara was a Business major graduate of Boston College and a retired Customer Service Manager with New England Telephone, NYNEX and Verizon. Always the prankster, Tara never missed on opportunity to put a smile on your face. Tara's courage facing serious health challenges over a number of years never interfered with her determination and love of Life, Fun, and her Beloved Daughter Olivia. Tara's love lives on for those whose lives she touched. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, January 9, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Timothy Church, Norwood, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020