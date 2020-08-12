|
ZAMORA, Tatjana (Korniljebs) Of Jamaica Plain, August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zamora. Loving mother of George Zamora and the late David Zamora. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:00 am in the Holy Epiphany Russian Orthodox Church, 963 South St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Interment in the Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Tatjana worked as a Medical Records Secretary at Beth Israel Hospital for many years. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020