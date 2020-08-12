Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Epiphany Russian Orthodox Church
963 South St
Roslindale, MA
View Map
TATJANA (KORNILJEBS) ZAMORA Obituary
ZAMORA, Tatjana (Korniljebs) Of Jamaica Plain, August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zamora. Loving mother of George Zamora and the late David Zamora. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:00 am in the Holy Epiphany Russian Orthodox Church, 963 South St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Interment in the Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Tatjana worked as a Medical Records Secretary at Beth Israel Hospital for many years. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
