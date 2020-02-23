|
PISHENINA, Tatyana (Demchenko) Of Somerville, formerly of Medford. Our beloved "Baba" went to sleep in the Lord on February 22, 2020.Tatyana was born in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia) on August 6, 1928 of Russian parentage. Coming to America in 1949 after WWII as a "displaced person," she raised a family; started working at the Medford Public Library in 1963 moving up to Head of Circulation at the main branch; and graduated from U Mass Boston in 1983 with a BA in Human Services. She was a longtime resident of Medford, MA. Tania, as she was called, was fluent in English, Russian, Serbian and German. She enjoyed herb gardening, collecting "pysanki" (hand painted Ukrainian Easter eggs), sewing, cooking and reading. Most of all, Baba took great pride in her two accomplished granddaughters. She was an active member of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Cambridge, MA She is survived by two daughters and
their spouses: Ellen Pishenin Williams and her husband Elliot J. of Newbury, NH, and Natalie Pishenin and her husband Hugh Reilly of Wilmington, MA. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Alexandra Prokopienko and her husband Alexander J. and Katerina Reilly. Cherished great-grandmother of Theodore G. Prokopienko. She was predeceased by her mother who remained in Yugoslavia after the War and her father and two brothers who immigrated to Australia. Family and friends will honor Tatyana's life by gathering at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 41 Alewife Brook Pkwy., Cambridge, MA, on Wednesday, February 26, from 9AM to 11AM with a Funeral Service beginning at 11AM. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Methuen, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to: American
Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. www.macular.org. May her Memory Be Eternal! Vazza Funeral Home
Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020