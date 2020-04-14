|
|
LYNCH, Taylor Anne Of Norwood, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 18. Beloved daughter of James and MaryLou (Cunningham) Lynch. Loving sister of Brittany. Predeceased by grandparents, Thomas and Catherine (Clarke) Cunningham, and Edward and Carol (Welch) Lynch. Survived by many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.Taylor was a senior at Norwood High School, where she was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Norwood High." She loved chatting with her teachers and friends, attending events through the ARC of South Norfolk, and dancing to the music of Luke Bryan. She never met a stranger and loved eating out at restaurants. Taylor was full of joy and the light of her family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made either to the ARC of South Norfolk, arcsouthnorfolk.org or United Cerebral Palsy, www.ucp.org www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Taylor Anne LYNCH
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020