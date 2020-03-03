|
|
HABBE, Taylor B. Age 31, Of New York City, NY, formerly of Carlisle, MA where he was born and raised, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Alyssa L. Rosenberg. Cherished son of Ruth M. (Igo) and John L. Habbe of Mashpee. Loving brother of Alexandra Theriault and her husband Ben of Kensington, NH. Special uncle of Jackson, Sawyer and Cole Theriault. Dear nephew of Bryan E. Igo of Mashpee, Francis E. "Frank" Igo, Jr., his wife Karen of CA, Alan Habbe of CT and his late wife Kris. Son-in-law of Diana and Franklin Rosenberg of CT. Also survived by many cousins, extended relatives and friends and his devoted dog Dune. Taylor was a graduate of Syracuse University, Class of 2011 and member of Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity. He was also a recent proud graduate of The New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Saturday 9:30 am– 12:30pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Taylor's memory to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 90090-6929 or ASPCA.ORG For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020