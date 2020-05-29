|
HYDEN, Tayno V. III "Vic" Age 50, of Carlisle, formerly of Stow, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from complications due to radiation treatment to treat a brain tumor in his early teens. He is lovingly survived by his mother, Frances E. Hyden of Stow; his devoted sisters, Danielle E. Hyden of Stow and her partner Ryan Whitcomb; Mandy O. Hyden and husband Dylan Burrows of Maynard; his beloved grandmother, Gertrude E. Hyden of Acton; and will be fondly remembered by an extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Tayno V. Hyden, and his maternal grandparents, Richard N. and Rosemary E. Martin. Graduate from Minuteman High School, class of 1988. If you wish to make a donation in Vic's name, contributions to the Brain Injury Association of MA are appreciated. Please visit biama.org Out of respect and consideration for the health and wellbeing of others at this time, funeral services will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020