TED HASKAJ

HASKAJ, Ted Of Woburn, formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a brave fight with cancer on September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Natasha (Jorgji). Loving father of Tatjana Haskaj & her husband Nick Katsavochristos of Woburn and Endri Haskaj of Woburn. Adoring grandfather of Emilia & Constantine Katsavochristos. Owner of Ted Construction, Inc. that delivered numerous state and government projects. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at Woodbrook Cemetery, Salem St., Woburn on Monday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
