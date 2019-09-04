|
|
PORRETTI, Ted R. Of Falmouth, where he passed peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 102. Beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" (Dalo) Porretti. Devoted father of Alan Porretti and his wife Susan of Falmouth, Lynne Porretti of Spencer, Doreen Dunn and her husband Bob of Falmouth and Christine Porretti of East Greenwich, RI. Loving grandfather of Scott Porretti and his wife Wendi, Alora Nadeau and her husband Mark, Stacy Homicki and her husband Tom and Mercedes DeVito. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Ted was the last surviving of four siblings and was son of the late Anthony and Filamena Porretti. Veteran of WWII, US Navy. Visitation in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton on Friday, Sept. 6 from 9:30-10:30am. Followed by a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's name may be made to: NEADS Service Dogs, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA 01541. Arrangements by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Ted R. PORRETTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019