BATTELL, Teresa A. (Bartley) Age 67, of Dover, NH, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverhill. Born in Melbourne, Australia, she was raised in Co. Cavan, Ireland before immigrating with her family to San Francisco, CA. She graduated from the University of San Francisco. As a young woman, she competed in and taught Irish Step Dancing. Deeply curious, she was an avid reader. She showed aptitude for grammar by being the founding and only member of SPIV (Society for the Preservation of Irregular Verbs). She moved to Boston to attend Boston University Dental School, where she met her husband, Thomas Battell. She sang with the St. Brigid's Choir of Lexington for many years. She and her husband owned and operated a Meineke Mufflers in Framingham, MA, where she was a bookkeeper. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Thomas A. Battell of Dover, NH, and her four children, Brigid Keighley and her husband Ryan of South Burlington, VT, Caitlin Battell of Austin, TX, Grainne Battell of Dover, NH, and Patrick Battell of Dover, NH and her grandchildren Colleen & Connor Keighley. A private Burial was held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, NH. Due to the current situation, a Memorial Service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Teresa's memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020