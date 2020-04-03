Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA BATTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA A. (BARTLEY) BATTELL


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERESA A. (BARTLEY) BATTELL Obituary
BATTELL, Teresa A. (Bartley) Age 67, of Dover, NH, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverhill. Born in Melbourne, Australia, she was raised in Co. Cavan, Ireland before immigrating with her family to San Francisco, CA. She graduated from the University of San Francisco. As a young woman, she competed in and taught Irish Step Dancing. Deeply curious, she was an avid reader. She showed aptitude for grammar by being the founding and only member of SPIV (Society for the Preservation of Irregular Verbs). She moved to Boston to attend Boston University Dental School, where she met her husband, Thomas Battell. She sang with the St. Brigid's Choir of Lexington for many years. She and her husband owned and operated a Meineke Mufflers in Framingham, MA, where she was a bookkeeper. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Thomas A. Battell of Dover, NH, and her four children, Brigid Keighley and her husband Ryan of South Burlington, VT, Caitlin Battell of Austin, TX, Grainne Battell of Dover, NH, and Patrick Battell of Dover, NH and her grandchildren Colleen & Connor Keighley. A private Burial was held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, NH. Due to the current situation, a Memorial Service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Teresa's memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Teresa A. (Bartley) BATTELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -