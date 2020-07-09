|
|
CONETTA, Teresa A. (Palombo) Of Brighton, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele Conetta. Loving mother of Lucy Campbell and her husband Jim of Brighton, John Conetta and his wife Jackie of Plymouth, Anna Masciovecchio and her husband John of Waltham. Dear sister of Stefanina Tamburro, Guiseppe, Querino, and Rocco Palombo and the late Domenica Canini. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Teresa may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020