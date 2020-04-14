|
|
D'AMATO, Teresa Carmela (DeSantis) Of Revere on April 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in New York on August 29, 1927 to the late Frank and Carmela (Longibardi). Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Marco D'Amato. Devoted mother of Joseph D'Amato and his wife Nancy of Dracut, Carmel Carnabucci and her husband John, Sr. of Revere, Cathy Bradbury and her husband Jerome of Revere, James D'Amato and his wife Dorothy of Roslindale, and Frank D'Amato and his wife Hillary of Revere. Dear sister of the late John DeSantis, Louise Pittari, and Peter DeSantis and his surviving wife Nora. Cherished grandmother of 11 and adored great-grandmother of 5. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was the matriarch of the family and would do anything for them. She took great pride raising the children while volunteering at their schools. Teresa was an active member in her community, especially at St. Anthony's Church in Revere, where she was Past Prefect of the Lady Sodality. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110; or to make an online donation, go to: https://donate.macovid19relieffund.org For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020