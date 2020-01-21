Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
TERESA CAROL (MULLINS) DRISCOLL

TERESA CAROL (MULLINS) DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, Teresa Carol (Mullins) Of Reading, formerly of Woburn, Jan. 19. Beloved mother of Michael & his wife Jane of Watertown, Brian & his wife Mary of Medfield, Paula Wheeler & her husband Harry of Reading, Mark & his wife Linda of Derry, NH, Peter of Reading and Leanne Norris & her husband Michael of Reading. Proud grandmother of Amy, Allison, Aileen, Erin, Christopher & Sean Driscoll, Sarah Giorgio, Colleen Endres, Tara Charmanski and Kristina & Caroline Norris. Great-grandmother of Piper & Tallulah Endres and Natalie Charmanski. Sister of Mary Jane Mullins of Wilmington and the late Julia Francis Gillis, Anne Byrnes, Joan Foohey, and Patrick, John, Thomas & Timothy Mullins. Sister-in-law of Phyllis Mullins of Reading and Helen Mullins of North Reading. Teresa is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Teresa's name may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 www.caredimensions.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
